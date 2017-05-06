UK: Focus back on elections – Lloyds Bank

Analysts at Lloyds Bank note that UK election campaigning by the main political parties has resumed, after a temporary suspension following the London terror attacks on Saturday in which seven people were killed.

Key Quotes

“The vote will go ahead on Thursday as planned. It is too early to know the impact this will have from a purely electoral point of view. Polls over the weekend, conducted before the attacks, continue to show a wide variation in leads for the Conservatives, ranging from 12 points in a ComRes poll to only a 1-pont lead in a Survation poll. The FT’s poll of polls puts the Conservatives at 44% and Labour at 36%, confirming a narrowing of the gap since the election was called.”

How could the UK general election affect the Forex market?

Conservative victory with Absolute Majority (Scenario 1)

A Conservative victory with an absolute majority should be supportive initially for the pound. Stock markets would be relieved on the lower corporation tax outlook and a risk-on environment could be the expected outcome. However, with a focus on Brexit and PM May's hardline - "No deal is better than a bad deal" - approach to the negotiations, a hard Brexit outlook could equate to a bearish scenario to the pound eventually - (Note: Remain cautious of a 'buy the rumour sell the fact' trade - a Conservative victory is virtually priced in).

Conservative victory without Absolute Majority (Scenario 2)

With the narrowing of the polls and a trend that has been continuing, the possibility of a hung parliament should not be ruled out, (When no party has won enough seats to have a majority in the House of Commons). Such an outcome could be highly bearish for the pound due to the uncertainty for markets to deal with. However, in a hung parliament, the incumbent prime minister stays in office until it is decided who will attempt to form a new government - this could support the pound after an initial sell-off. (Note: A hung parliament does NOT necessarily mean a coalition government).

Laborist victory (Scenario 3)

A balanced outcome for the pound with initial volatility on the basis of Labour’s manifesto. Initially, a lower pound could be the immediate outcome bias due to increased uncertainty and a reduction of inflows. However, a Labour victory should mean a softer Brexit outlook and austerity would be removed, (Fiscal easing lifting growth and inflation expectations). Higher real yields may offset the initial weakness in the pound.

When is the UK general election 2017?

The United Kingdom snap general election is scheduled for June 8, 2017. The election will elect representatives for the 650 districts that make up the House of Commons, the lower house of the British Parliament.

Theresa May Called for UK Snap General Election

UK Prime Minister Theresa May has announced plans to call a snap general election on May 15th. Explaining the decision, Mrs May said: "So we need a general election and we need one now. We have at this moment a one-off chance to get this done while the European Union agrees its negotiating position and before the detailed talks begin.”