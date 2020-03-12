UK FinMin Sunak: Do not believe a travel ban is the right thing to do for UK

The UK Finance Minister Sunak is on the wires now, via Reuters, saying that “we do not believe a travel ban is the right thing to do for the UK.

Key quotes

We face a challenging few month with coronavirus. We have been advised that school closures not right step at this point. Medium-term figures in his budget plan represent sensible economic management.

GBP/USD reaction

GBP/USD trades with modest losses just above 1.2800. Doubts upon the further EU-UK talks remain elevated amid coronavirus fears. The focus remains on the Tory government after Wednesday’s heavy stimulus.