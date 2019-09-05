UK FinMin Javid: ‘We cannot have another Brexit extension’

Reuters reports the latest comments by the UK Finance Minister Javid, as he says that “we cannot have another Brexit extension”.

Fundamentals of the UK economy are good.

Government still wants to leave the EU by oct 31 with or without a deal.

Brexit delay bill is a surrender bill, we need a general election.

If there is a general election, we will be committed to leaving the EU on Oct. 31.

His spending plan is comfortably within UK's fiscal rules.

If there is a no-deal Brexit, we will be able to mitigate many of its impacts.

Prime minister was clear yesterday that date for election was Oct. 15, but could now change.