UK FinMin Javid: ‘We cannot have another Brexit extension’

Reuters reports the latest comments by the UK Finance Minister Javid, as he says that “we cannot have another Brexit extension”.
Further Comments:
Fundamentals of the UK economy are good.
Government still wants to leave the EU by oct 31 with or without a deal.
Brexit delay bill is a surrender bill, we need a general election.
If there is a general election, we will be committed to leaving the EU on Oct. 31.
His spending plan is comfortably within UK's fiscal rules.
If there is a no-deal Brexit, we will be able to mitigate many of its impacts.
Prime minister was clear yesterday that date for election was Oct. 15, but could now change.
The Cable is off the five-day tops near 1.2260, now breaking lower towards the 1.22 handle, as the focus remains on the Brexit debate in the House of Lords.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steadies above 1.10 amid trade optimism, German weakness
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 but off the highs. Hopes for fresh US-Sino trade talks support the dollar. German factory orders plunged by 5.6%, worse than expected. Top-tier US figures are due today.
GBP/USD holds onto highs as the Lords debate the Brexit bill
GBP/UDS is trading above 1.2200, consolidating its gains seen after the bill to block a no-deal Brexit passed the House of Commons. The Lords will now debate it. Parliament also rejected PM Johnson's election bill.
USD/JPY surrenders a major part of early gains to over 3-week tops
Positive trade-related news weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status and helped gain traction. Rallying US bond yields provided an additional boost and remained supportive of the up-move. A subdued USD demand kept a lid on any further up-move ahead of Thursday’s US macro data.
Gold drops to 50-hour MA support as risk improves on US-China trade talks
Gold is losing altitude, possibly due to renewed optimism on the US-China trade talks and the resulting demand for riskier assets. The yellow metal is trading very close to the 50-hour MA support of $1,542, having dropped nearly by $10 in the last one hour or so.
Forex Today: Pound rallies on Johnson's defeats, trade hopes, and top-tier US data ahead
The British parliament has rejected prime minister Boris Johnson's bill for early elections. Opposition lawmakers first want to complete the legislation blocking a no-deal Brexit which has successfully passed the House of Commons.