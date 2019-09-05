UK FinMin Javid: We are making progress in negotiations with EU, intensive discussions going on

The UK Finance Minister Javid is back on the wires now, via Reuters, still commenting on the Brexit issue.

No one can put reliable figure on no-deal Brexit hit to economy. We are making progress in negotiations with EU, intensive discussions going on. We can reach a deal with EU before deadline.

The Cable found bids just ahead of the 1.22 handle, now reversing towards 1.2240 region, awaiting fresh Brexit development.