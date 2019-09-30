UK FinMin Javid: We are leaving EU in 31 days, deal or no deal

Citing the text of his prepared speech, Reuters reported that British Finance Minister Sajid Javid will tell lawmakers that they will be leaving the European Union in 31 days whether they reach a deal or not.

"I’ve tasked the treasury with preparing a comprehensive economic response to support the economy," Javid is expected to say. "We are the only party that can get Brexit done. We have to follow through on the Brexit vote."

The British pound doesn't seem to be paying any mind to these headlines and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2313, adding 0.2% on a daily basis.