UK FinMin Javid: Travelers to EU will have duty-free shopping after no-deal Brexit

The UK Finance Minister Sajid Javid, in a statement on Tuesday, said that there would be a return of duty-free shopping for travelers to the European Union if the country leaves the bloc without a deal.
Key Quotes:
“As we prepare to leave the EU, I’m pleased to be able to back British travellers.”
“We want people to enjoy their hard-earned holidays and this decision will help holidaymakers’ cash go that little bit further.”
The comments have no impact on the Cable, as it wavers around 1.2330 region.
