In his prepared speech delivered at the governing Conservative Party's annual conference, British Finance Minister Sajid argued that the political cost would be unbearable if they don't leave the European Union on October 31st.

"Costs of a no-deal is pale in comparison to political costs of not leaving," Javid added.

Meanwhile, according to the latest market rumours, an EU official has denied Bloomberg's report claiming that they were considering the option of putting a time limit on the Irish backstop. The GBP/USD pair, which spiked to a daily high of 1.2341 earlier in the session, was last virtually unchanged on a daily basis at 1.2284.