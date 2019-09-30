UK FinMin Javid: Our policy is unchanged, we leave on October 31

The UK Finance Minister Javid is on the wires now, via Reuters, reiterating that Brexit will happen on October, 31st.

Hopefully we will leave the EU with a deal.

No-deal Brexit is ‘not perfect’ but important to leave

Benn act makes things more difficult.

Our policy is unchanged, we leave on October 31.

Not going to set out our strategy for UK leaving the on October 31 without a deal.

Won't be asking for an extension.