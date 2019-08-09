UK FinMin Javid: If it comes to no-deal, I am not frightened or worried about it

British Finance Minister Sajid Javid on Friday said that he was not frightened or worried about a no-deal Brexit and added that they were capable of handling it.

"There is more we can do to prepare for no-deal Brexit," Javid said. "I'm confident that we will not just get through a no-deal Brexit but that we shall be stronger in the end." Regarding today's disappointing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data, Javid argued that the fall in the GDP growth was reflecting the volatility in the data.

Meanwhile, the GBP/USD pair continues to trade slightly below the 1.21 handle and was last down 0.3% on the day.