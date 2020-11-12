UK Finance Ministry announces measures to stimulate investment in manufacturing

The UK Finance Ministry said in a statement on Thursday, it will extend GBP1 million tax break to stimulate investment in the country’s manufacturing sector.

Further, the annual investment allowance GBP1 million temporary cap will be extended until 1 January 2022, the Ministry added.

This comes after the overall British industrial sector saw a slowdown in the recovery momentum in the month of September.

Manufacturing output arrived at 0.2% MoM in September versus 1.0% expectations and 0.7% booked in August, while total industrial output came in at 0.5% vs. 0.8% expected and 0.3% last.

Market reaction

GBP/USD kept its recovery mode intact from daily lows of 1.3161 on the above headlines.

The spot was last seen trading at 1.3187, still down 0.25% on the day.