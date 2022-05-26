UK Finance Minister Sunak on Cost-of-Living Crisis: High inflation is causing acute distress

The UK also needs responsible fiscal policy, Sunak continued, noting that it shouldn't make the inflation problem worse. In the autumn, the government will bring forward tax cuts and reforms to encourage business investment, Sunak announced, adding that the government will provide significant support to the British people.

Long-term inflation expectations have risen above their historical long-term averages, Sunak continued, adding that the UK must not allow people to expect inflation will remain high over the long-term. The UK's primary tool to fight inflation remains independent monetary policy , he said, before reiterating his belief that it is right that the Bank of England is independent.

Sunak said that most the UK inflation overshoot can be explained by global shocks and the situation has become more serious over the course of the year, while core inflationary pressures have become broader-based. The UK is acutely exposed to the energy price shock in Europe, Sunak noted.

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer (the same as a Finance Minister) Rishi Sunak delivered remarks regarding the UK cost of living crisis, Reuters reported. Sunak said that high inflation is causing acute distress, but that the UK has the tools needed to combat inflation, and that the country will turn the current moment of great difficulty into a springboard for economic growth.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.