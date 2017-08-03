UK: Final Spring Budget to be the main event today – TDS

In view of the analysts at TDS, today we get the final Spring Budget in the UK, as the main event will be in the autumn going forward with only an update in the spring.

Key Quotes

“The budget is likely to be a low-key affair. The UK economy has outperformed earlier forecasts and so there should be a bit more revenue to play with, leading to the first decline in borrowing in three years. But we see a cautious budget with few giveaways as the UK approaches Brexit.”