UK Final Services PMI revised down to 54.1 in September, GBP/USD drops to mid-1.2800s

- UK Final Services PMI revised down to 54.1 in September.
- Renewed Brexit pessimism continued weighing on the GBP.
The UK services sector activity expanded less-than-expected in September, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed this Thursday. The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 54.1 in August from 54.1 preliminary estimates.
The data did little to influence the British pound, which remained depressed on the back of the incoming pessimistic Brexit-related headlines. The GBP/USD pair dropped to fresh session lows, around mid-1.2800s, in reaction to the softer reading.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD loses 1.29 on downbeat Brexit headlines
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.29 after the EU and the UK have reportedly failed to close gaps in talks about post-Brexit relations. Brussels will reportedly slap London with legal action.
EUR/USD advances toward 1.1750 on improving market mood
EUR/USD has kicked off October with a rise after ending a winning streak by falling in September. Markets are optimistic about a fiscal stimulus deal and shrug off concerns about a contested election. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI is awaited.
Gold's upside capped by bearish 10-day SMA
Gold is again struggling to take out the descending or bearish 10-day simple moving average (SMA), having failed to keep gains above the SMA hurdle on Wednesday.
US Personal Income, Expenditures and Initial Jobless Claims Preview: Old information, new stimulus?
Personal income forecast to fall 2.4% August after dropping 0.4% in July. Personal income and spending continued their recovery but the slowing pace suggests the waning stimulus funds may cap gains in future months.
WTI: A bid-upmarket runs into a cluster of resistance levels
WTI has triggered the bear's appetite in a supply zone. Market structure is expected to contain the bullish price action and focus remains on the downside. The price has broken to the upside convincingly.