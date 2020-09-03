UK Final Services PMI misses estimates with 58.8 in August, GBP/USD stays below 1.33

- UK Final Services PMI revised down to 58.8 in August.
- GBP/USD is off the lows but remains below 1.3300.
- Broad USD rebound remains intact, focus shifts to US data.
The UK services sector activity expanded less-than-expected in August, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed this Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 58.8 in August versus 60.1 expected and a 60.1 – August’s first reading.
Key points
Business activity expands for the second month in a row.
Rising domestic demand leads to faster growth of new work.
Rate of job shedding accelerates in August.
Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey
“A further surge in service sector business activity in August adds to signs that the economy is enjoying a mini-boom as business re-opens after the lockdowns, but the concern is that the rebound will fade as quickly as it appeared.”
"The current expansion is built on something of a false reality, with the economy temporarily supported by measures including the furlough and Eat Out to Help Out schemes. These props are being removed.”
FX implications
The GBP bulls shrugs-off the downward revision to the UK Services PMI for August, as GBP/USD bounces-off 1.3277 lows to now trade near 1.3293, still down 0.36% on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD struggles around 1.18 amid growing ECB pressure
EUR/USD is trading around 1.18, already some 200 pips off the peak. ECB officials are reportedly concerned about the euro's appreciation. The dollar is extending its recovery after the Fed's dovish shift. US data is awaited later in the day.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.33 amid dollar strength, UK concerns
GBP/USD is trading below 1.33, extending its falls. Uncertainty about the British economy, exacerbated by the downgrade of UK Services PMI to 58.8 points in the final read, are weighing on the pound. US data is awaited.
Gold hangs near weekly lows, just below $1935 level
Gold edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday and refreshed weekly lows. The ongoing USD recovery from two-year lows was seen as a key factor weighing on the metal.
Crypto market unloads ballast in pivoting areas
Bithumb legal problems activate necessary sales in the face of accumulated overbought. Market sentiment remains high and is on a downward path. Bitcoin's dominance chart suggests an increase in BTC's market share in the mid-term.
WTI consolidates the biggest losses in 10 weeks to attack $42.00
WTI keeps pullback from $41.43, the lowest level in one month. Heavy draw in EIA inventories couldn’t disappoint energy bears amid chatters concerning Iraq’s push for exemption from OPEC+ output cut.