UK Final Services PMI beats estimates with 56.1 in Sept, GBP/USD stays around 1.2950

UK Final Services PMI revised up to 56.1 in Sept.

GBP/USD sustains the bounce around 1.2950 on the UK data.

Broad USD weakness remains intact, focus shifts to US PMIs.

The UK services sector activity expanded more-than-expected in September, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed this Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 56.1 in September versus 55.0 expected and a 55.1 – September’s first reading.

Key points

Third successive month of growth, albeit at slower rate. Rise in new business linked to improved market conditions. Cost concerns lead to another round of job losses.

Chris Williamson, Chief Business Economist at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey

“The UK service sector showed encouraging resilience in September, with business activity continuing to grow solidly despite the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme being withdrawn. Unsurprisingly, spending in the restaurant sector slumped after spiking higher in August, and many other consumer services activities showed a similar slide back into contraction as renewed lockdown measures were introduced, causing the overall rate of expansion to moderate.”

“Optimism about the year ahead has meanwhile cooled somewhat, hinting that risks for coming months lie skewed to the downside. Brexit worries are also rising again, causing hesitancy in spending and investment decisions. While the third quarter will inevitably see a strong economic rebound, growth in the fourth quarter looks likely to be far less impressive.”

FX implications

The GBP bulls fail to cheer the upward revision to the UK Services PMI for September, as GBP/USD keeps its recovery mode intact around 1.2950, adding 0.15% on the day.