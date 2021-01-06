UK Final Services PMI revised down to 49.4 in December.

GBP/USD holds the upside above 1.3600 on the UK data.

Broad USD weakness underpins, focus shifts to US data, election result.

The UK services sector activity contracted more-than-expected in December, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed this Wednesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Services Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 49.4 in December versus 49.9 expected and a 49.9 – December’s flash reading.

Key points

Business activity declines for the second month in a row. Sharpest rate of input cost inflation since February 2020. Year ahead growth expectations strengthen in December.

Tim Moore, Economics Director at IHS Markit, which compiles the survey

“December data confirm that the UK service sector has swung back into decline after the partial rebound seen during the third quarter of 2020, largely reflecting tighter restrictions on consumer services amid the worsening trajectory of the pandemic.”

"Shrinking demand resulted in additional price discounting to stimulate sales at the end of the year. Margins were also hit by a sharp and accelerated rise in operating expenses, which were linked to transport shortages and the pass through of higher freight costs by suppliers.”

FX implications

The GBP bulls were undeterred by the dismal UK Services PMI, as GBP/USD held onto gains above 1.3600, courtesy of the broad US dollar weakness.

The greenback is weighed by the prospects of a Democrat-controlled US Senate, which will pave the way for more fiscal stimulus. The surge in the Treasury yields, however, cushions the losses in the dollar. All eyes on the Georgia run-offs outcome and US ADP jobs report.

At the press time, the cable adds 0.10% to trade at 1.3636.