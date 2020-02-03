The UK manufacturing sector activity entered the neutral territory in the month of January, the final report from IHS Markit showed this Monday.
The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 50.0 in January versus 49.8 expected and a nine-month high of 49.8 – January’s first reading.
Key Points
New orders, employment and business confidence rise.
New export orders fall for third consecutive month.
Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey
“The start of 2020 saw the performance of the UK manufacturing sector stabilize, as receding levels of political uncertainty following the general election aided mild recoveries in new order intakes, employment and business confidence.”
“A strengthened domestic market was the main source of new business. Overseas demand remained disappointing, however, as new export business fell for the third straight month in response to weak economic growth in key markets, notably European.”
FX Implications
The GBP bears take a breather after the upward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI for January, as GBP/USD attempts a bounce from daily lows of 1.3097. At the press time, Cable trades at 1.3106, still down -0.70% amid uncertainty over the post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
