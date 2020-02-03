The UK manufacturing sector activity entered the neutral territory in the month of January, the final report from IHS Markit showed this Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised higher to 50.0 in January versus 49.8 expected and a nine-month high of 49.8 – January’s first reading.

Key Points

New orders, employment and business confidence rise.

New export orders fall for third consecutive month.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The start of 2020 saw the performance of the UK manufacturing sector stabilize, as receding levels of political uncertainty following the general election aided mild recoveries in new order intakes, employment and business confidence.”

“A strengthened domestic market was the main source of new business. Overseas demand remained disappointing, however, as new export business fell for the third straight month in response to weak economic growth in key markets, notably European.”

FX Implications

The GBP bears take a breather after the upward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI for January, as GBP/USD attempts a bounce from daily lows of 1.3097. At the press time, Cable trades at 1.3106, still down -0.70% amid uncertainty over the post-Brexit EU-UK trade deal.