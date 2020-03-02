UK final Manufacturing PMI arrives at 51.7 in Feb vs. 51.8 exp, Cable keeps lows

The UK manufacturing sector activity accelerated in the month of February, the final report from IHS Markit showed this Monday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised down to 51.7 in February versus 51.8 expected and 51.9 – February’s first reading.

Key points

Output rises at the fastest pace since April 2019. Vendor lead times lengthen as supply-chain disruption rises.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The UK manufacturing sector remained in recovery mode in February, as reduced levels of political uncertainty following last year's general election translated into further growth of output and new orders. Supply-chain disruptions were emerging rapidly, however, as the COVID-19 outbreak led to a substantial lengthening of supplier lead times, raw material shortages, reduced inventories of inputs, rising input costs and reduced export orders from Asia and China in particular.”

“The expansion of output was nonetheless the fastest since April 2019, as stronger demand from the domestic market led to the steepest increase in new work in 11 months. Business optimism also improved to a nine-month high. However, the upturn remains confined to the consumer and intermediate goods sectors, as the downturn at investment goods producers continued.”

FX implications

The GBP bears retain control following the downward revision to the UK Manufacturing PMI for February, as GBP/USD attempts a bounce from daily lows of 1.2756. At the press time, Cable trades at 1.2767, still down -0.39% after the Bank of England (BOE) announced its readiness to take all the steps necessary to protect stability.