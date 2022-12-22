The UK economy contracted by 0.3% on the quarter in the three months to September of 2022 vs. -0.2% prior, the final revision confirmed on Thursday. The market expected a reading of -0.2% in the reported period.
On an annualized basis, Britain’s GDP rate increased by 1.9% in Q3 vs. 2.4% registered in the first estimate while missing 2.4% expectations.
Meanwhile, the UK Q3 Current Account arrived at £-19.402 when compared to the £-33.224B expected and the second quarter’s £-35.086B.
The country’s Total Business Investment data for Q3 came in at 1.3% QoQ and -2.5% YoY.
FX implications
GBP/USD was last seen trading at 1.2115, retreating from daily highs of 1.2135, still up 0.25% on the day. The Pound Sterling remains unimpressed by the mixed UK data dump.
About the UK GDP
The Gross Domestic Product released by the Office for National Statistics is a measure of the total value of all goods and services produced by the UK. The GDP is considered a broad measure of the UK's economic activity. Generally speaking, a rising trend has a positive effect on the GBP, while a falling trend is seen as negative (or bearish).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD holds above 1.2100 despite weak UK GDP data
GBP/USD continues to trade in a relatively tight range above 1.2100 on Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the GDP grew at an annualized rate of 1.9% in the third quarter, compared to market expectation of 2.4%, but failed to trigger a noticeable market reaction.
EUR/USD advances to 1.0650 amid notable US Dollar weakness
EUR/USD is holding the bounce toward 1.0650 in early European trading hours. The US Dollar remains under moderate selling pressure amid a risk-on market profile, as investors cheer a ‘Santa rally’ ahead of a fresh batch of US economic data.
Gold price keeps sight on $1,830 amid a ‘Santa rally’, bull cross Premium
Gold price resumes its uptrend as the US Dollar comes under fresh selling pressure. US Treasury bond yields extend retreat ahead of a fresh batch of United States data. Gold price remains poised to test 1,830 as a ‘Santa rally’ kicks in finally.
Alameda ex-CEO, FTX co-founder plead guilty to fraud charges following extradition of Sam Bankman-Fried
FTX co-founder Gary Wang, has been alleged to create an option in the exchange platform allowing Alameda an unlimited line of credit. Alameda former head, Caroline Ellison, has also been charged with manipulating the price of FTX's native token, FTT.
Stock Market Outlook 2023: Will the bears strike back?
Equity markets suffered a bruising year, crushed under the boot of rising interest rates and fading government spending. This weakness could extend into next year, as US valuations remain expensive by historical standards and leading economic indicators.