UK Final GDP expands 0.4% QoQ in Q3, beats estimates – Cable tests 1.3050

UK Final Q3 GDP beats expectations.

GBP/USD keeps the recovery gains above 1.3000.

The UK GDP second estimate showed that the economy expanded by 0.4% QoQ in the third quarter of 2019, up from +0.3% seen in the first readout while beat the consensus forecasts of +0.3%.

While on an annualized basis, the UK economy’s growth rate arrived at +1.1% in Q2, beating the expectations of 1.0% and up from 1.0% previous reading.

Separately, the UK Total Business Investment data arrived at 0.0% QoQ in Q3 while at +0.5% YoY for the same period. The annualized figure surprised markets to the upside.

Meanwhile, the UK Q3 Current Account deficit stood at GBP -15.86 billion vs. GBP -16.00 billion expected and GBP -24.152 billion last.

The pound ticked a few pips higher on upbeat UK data dump, as the Cable extends the recovery gains to test the 1.3050 level.