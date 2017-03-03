UK: February services PMI to come in a bit weaker than consensus - TDS

Analysts at TDS expects that mirroring the downside surprise seen in Wednesday’s manufacturing PMI, they see scope for the February services PMI of the UK to come in a bit weaker than consensus with a decline from January’s 54.5 level to 53.8 (vs consensus of 54.1).

Key Quotes

“Recent CBI retail volumes and retail sales momentum suggest that some sectors of the services industry are softening, though this leaves the overall sector still firmly in expansion territory.”