United Kingdom Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab announced on Thursday an extension of coronavirus lockdown measures by at least three weeks. Restrictions started back March 23th. Raab added the government could subsequently decide to relax measures in some respects while strengthening others. According to him, ending the lockdown now would "undo the progress we have made".

Raab described the factors needed before changing restrictions: space in hospital, sustained and consistent fall in daily death rate, reliable data that rate of infection decreasing to manageable levels and testing and PPE in hand. Also mentioned that any adjustment won’t overwhelm the National Health Service.