UK: Expect the final Q2 GDP estimate to be the same as the second - Nomura

Analysts at Nomura expect the UK’s final estimate of Q2 GDP to be the same as the second at 0.3% q-o-q.

“There have been no significant revisions to monthly services, construction or production output in Q2 that would point to a revision to overall GDP. Thus we expect the final estimate to be the same as the second at 0.3% q-o-q. Indeed, the BoE is not forecasting any revisions to Q2 GDP in its “backcasts”, though it does expect Q1 GDP to eventually be lifted by the ONS from 0.2% to 0.4% q-o-q. In the absence of any headline revisions, look out for the saving ratio and income detail in this report.”