UK Environment Sec. Gove: Withdrawal agreement bill will be published later today – Radio 4

In an interview with Radio 4, the UK Environment Secretary Gove said that the PM May’s Withdrawal agreement bill will be published later today.

This comes amidst the latest chatter of potentially getting May ousted as early as Sunday, leaving her with no chance to bring her bill to a vote in parliament.

Meanwhile, a UK Labour Party Spokesperson said last hour that “It is sensible for May not to put her Brexit deal to a vote”.

The Cable is seen printing fresh 4-month lows near 1.2660 levels ahead of the PM May’s statement.