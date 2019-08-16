UK EnergyMin Kwarteng: UK government would win no confidence vote

In an interview with Sky News, the UK Energy Minister Kwarteng said that the UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s government would win a vote of no confidence, challenged by the opposition Labour Party.

Key Quotes (via Reuters):

“I’m strongly of the view that the government would win a vote of no confidence, I don’t see Jeremy Corbyn being able to come together with the numbers, nor do I see any prospect of him leading a so called national unity government.”

“He’s the most unpopular leader of the opposition we’ve ever had and the idea that he’s going to lead a unity government I think is ridiculous.”

The above comments are likely to add to the recent optimism seen around the pound, as GBP/USD holds firmer near 1.2120 region in Friday's European trading.