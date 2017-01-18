UK: Employment report better than expected - BBH

Analysts at BBH note that the UK employment report was a bit better than expected, but not much of a market mover today.

Key Quotes

“Those claiming jobless benefits fell 10.1k in December. The median of the Bloomberg survey expected a 5k increase. Average weekly earnings, which are reported with an additional month lag, rose more than expected in November. The three-month year-over-year pace rose to 2.8% from a revised 2.6% (was 2.5%) the previous period. Excluding bonus payments, average weekly earnings rose 2.7% from 2.6%).”