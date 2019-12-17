UK employment data amongst market movers today – Danske Bank

In view of Danske Bank analysts, global markets continue to digest the US-China phase-one deal with the de-escalation fuelling more optimism for global growth in 2020.

Key Quotes

“It is a quiet day on the data front with only tier two data. We will get the UK labour market report, US housing starts and US industrial production.”

“There will also be speeches by the Fed's Kaplan (non-voter, neutral), Williams (voter, neutral) and Rosengren (voter, hawkish).”