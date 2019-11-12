UK employment and German ZEW amongst market movers today – Rabobank

Rabobank analysts point out that today we get UK unemployment and average weekly earnings, which the election campaigns underway are all promising will be going up soon.

Key Quotes

“We get the German ZEW survey, which will be of note in that it is analysts’ views of what other analysts think the economy is doing. Will they be swung by the recent swing in bond yields higher? Recall that while some are cheering the drop in the volume of negative-yielding debt, some others are deep underwater on that market move.”

“We see the Fed’s Clarida speak on monetary policy and price stability, which should be a barrel of laughs.”

“We hear from the NFIB on small business optimism, which is usually as straight talking as it gets, and where Main Street is likely to continue to ignore Wall Street and power on.”

“We get to listen to President Trump speak on trade at the Economic Club of New York.”