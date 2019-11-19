UK election: YouGov poll shows support for PM Johnson's Conservatives fell 3 points

Support for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in the upcoming election fell to 42% from 45% last week, an opinion poll published by YouGov for The Times and Sky News showed on Tuesday.

On the other hand, support for the main opposition Labour Party rose to 30% from 28%, reducing Torries' lead down to 12 points.

The British pound seems to be weakening against its rivals in the last hour. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was trading at 1.2923, losing 0.23% on the day and the EUR/GBP pair was up 0.35% at 0.8573.