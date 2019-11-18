UK election: Support for PM Johnson's Conservatives rose to 42%

According to a recently conducted opinion poll by ICM for Reuters, support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party rose by 3 points to 42% to widen the gap with the main opposition Labour Party, which is now at 32%.

Further details of the poll showed that the pro-European Union Liberal Democrats fell to 13% from 15% last week and the Brexit Party lost 3 points to 5%.

The GBP/USD pair ignore this headline and was last seen trading at 1.2965, adding 0.5% on a daily basis.