UK election: Support for PM Johnson's Conservatives rises to 43% from 42%

Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in the upcoming election increased by three points to 43%, an opinion poll conducted by YouGov for The Times and Sky News showed on Tuesday.

Moreover, the poll further revealed that the support for the main opposition Labour Party also rose, by 2 points, to 32%, as reported by Reuters.

The GBP/USD pair recovered modestly from daily lows and was last seen trading at 1.2853, still down 0.35% on a daily basis.