US stocks are rising for a second consecutive day as investor optimism grows for President Trump to abandon his December 15th tariff threat. This tariff would end up punishing the US consumer and Trump wants to see a strong stock market with a happy consumer as we near the 2020 election. Safe-havens fell alongside Treasuries, but the moves are limited this morning. Read more…

 

GBP/USD confronts 200-week SMA amid upbeat polls, UK political plays

GBP/USD seesaws near 1.3115 ahead of the London open on Thursday. The pair nears the multi-month peak marked Wednesday amid optimism surrounding the United Kingdom’s (UK) political plays.

Be it expecting a soft Brexit or no rate change till 2022, versus the previous forecast of 2021, Reuters seems to be optimistic about the UK’s catalysts and the same might have lured the buyers. Also increasing the pair’s strength is The Telegraph’s news that Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson pledges £200 tax cut for millions within weeks of Tories being elected. Read more...

EUR/USD mute just below 1.1100 post-US data

US data just released was generally encouraging as unemployment claims decreased to 203K in the week ended Nov.20, while the trade deficit shrank to $47.2B in October. EU data disappointed, yet the pair holds on to weekly gains.

GBP/USD extends its gains toward 1.3150 amid election speculation

GBP/USD has hit a fresh 7-month high closer to 1.3150 as markets are increasing their bets that the Conservatives win a landslide victory. Trade headlines are also of interest. 

Crypto market is changing and not only in prices

2019 leaves behind some failed institutional initiatives. 2020 promises a State of the Art infrastructure to take crypto trading to the next level. Yesterday's "Pump and Dump" can be repeated in the next few hours.

Gold: In search of a firm direction, remains vulnerable below 100-DMA

Following the previous session's intraday pullback from the vicinity of 100-day SMA, or one-month tops, gold was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band through the early North-American session on Thursday.

USD/JPY: quiet consolidation ahead of US employment data

Moderate optimism about the US and China reaching a trade deal. USD/JPY sellers aligned around the 109.00 figure, bullish only above 109.30.

