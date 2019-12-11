UK election poll news: GBP price action after the election will be asymmetric

UK election risk for sterling – ABN AMRO
Bill Diviney, Senior Economist at ABN AMRO offered a brief insight about the upcoming UK general election on Thursday, wherein the Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party is expected to win a majority.
Key Quotes:
“The UK goes to the polls in a general election on Thursday, and we should have a good idea of the outcome on Friday morning. The latest opinion polls still show the Conservatives with a comfortable lead, with the Britain Elects poll of polls moving from 11.2pt lead at the start of the campaign to a 9.7pt lead as of today. Individual polls range from a 6-15 point lead. Should the ultimate outcome be closer to the lower end of that range, we could yet end up with a hung parliament.” Read more…
GBP and UK election: Asymmetric sterling reaction
GBP price action after the election will be asymmetric; less pronounced gains on a market-friendly outcome vs more meaningful losses on a non-market friendly outcome. A Conservative party majority should send EUR/GBP to 0.82/0.83 within a day. A hung parliament should lead to EUR/GBP spiking to 0.87. The asymmetry applies to spillovers into other G10 FX. Read more…
Election looms large over UK markets
In less than 24 hours Britons will head to the polling booths for the 3rd general election in the past 5 years. Ever since the pandemonium which ensued in the markets following the 2016 EU referendum, big political events have garnered a greater degree of interest amongst traders and they now eagerly await another that has the potential to cause quite a stir. Read more...
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD recovers within range near 1.32 ahead of UK election
Despite the latest polls show that Conservatives’ lead continues to shrink, GBP/USD trades near the 7-month high achieved this week at 1.3214, helped this time by a weaker greenback.
EUR/USD nears 1.1100 ahead of the Fed’s announcement
The dollar is under pressure ahead of the main event of the day, the US Federal Reserve monetary policy announcement. US inflation in-line with the market’s expectations and at policymakers' desired levels.
Federal Reserve Preview: Watching for the Projection Materials
No expectation for a change in the fed funds target rate. US economy has strengthened since the October FOMC. Market interest will be on the Fed’s rate and GDP estimates for 2020 and 2021.
Gold: Struggles to sustain gains above 100-hour SMA, focus remains on FOMC
Gold edged higher for the third consecutive session on Wednesday, albeit remained below the overnight swing high and seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond 100-hour SMA.
USD/JPY: Yen strong amid prevalent fears
US November inflation foreseen at healthy levels, Fed’s meeting later in the day. A cautious stance prevails amid uncertainty surrounding global trade. USD/JPY hovering around its weekly opening, risk skewed to the downside.