UK election: PM Johnson's Tories hold comfortable lead over Labour

According to most recent polls, per Reuters, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party remains in a comfortable lead over the main opposition Labour Party ahead of the general election on December 12th.

YouGov Ipsos Mori Opinium Deltapoll ORB Conservatives 36% 41% 42% 40% 36% Labour 21% 24% 26% 28% 28% Lib Dems 18% 20% 16% 14% 14% Brexit Party 13% 7% 9% 11% 12%

Updated November 3rd, 2019.

The Times over the weekend reported that the Conservative Party will abandon the threat of no-deal Brexit in its manifesto. This change of tone could help Tories widen the gap in the upcoming polls.