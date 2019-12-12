UK election: PM Johnson's Conservatives remain in lead with 44% – Ipsos MORI

Support for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in Thursday's election is at 44%, showed an opinion poll conducted by Ipsos MORI for the Evening Standard.

The publication further revealed that the support for the main opposition Labour Party rose by 1 point to 33%.

As soon as the polls close, at 22:00 GMT, the exit poll will be looked upon for the first real indication of the outcome of the election.

As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was virtually unchanged on a daily basis near 1.3190.