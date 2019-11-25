UK election: PM Johnson Conservatives' lead narrows to only 7 points

Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party narrowed to 41% from 40% last week, according to the latest opinion poll by ICM for Reuters.

Additionally, the Labour Party is now seen receiving 34%, up 2 points from 32%, to bring down the difference with Conservatives to its lowest level of 7 points since the announcement of the snap election.

With the initial market reaction, the British pound weakened against its major rivals and the GBP/USD pair was last seen trading at 1.2885, still adding 0.42% on the day.