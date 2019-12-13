UK election: Peterborough seat taken over by Tories, Putney goes to Labour

Another win for Tories, as Peterborough, held by Labour in a by-election in June, has turned to the Conservatives, with a swing from Labour at +3.3.

Key Details:

CON: 46.6% (-0.2)

LAB: 41.2% (-6.9)

LDEM: 4.9% (+1.6)

BREX: 4.4% (+4.4)

GRN: 1.5% (-0.3)

Tories take Werxham

“Wrexham had been held by Labour since 1935 by 6%. This is consistent with a nationwide 11% Tory lead and 355-360 seats,” Joseph Trevisani, FXStreet’s Senior Analyst notes.

Meanwhile, ITV News report that Labour gains Putney from Tories.

