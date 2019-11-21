UK election: Ipsos MORI poll shows support for PM Johnson's Conservatives rose to 44%

Support for the British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party in the upcoming election increased by three points to 44%, an opinion poll conducted by Ipsos MORI showed on Thursday.
Additionally, Ipsos MORI said the support for the main opposition Labour Party rose to 28% from 24% while Liberal Democrats and Brexit Party shares both lost four points to 16% and 3%, respectively.
The GBP/USD pair inched higher on this headline and was last seen trading at 1.2945, adding 0.18% on a daily basis.
