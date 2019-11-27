UK election: Conservative lead over labour has fallen to 7 points - Savanta comres poll for Telegraph

UK election polls coming through. This one is from the Savanta Comres Poll for the Telegraph.

Conservative lead over Labour has fallen to 7 points.

Results

Conservatives 41%, Labour 34%.

Earlier, we had a snippet from the YouGov Poll: YouGov MRP poll shows significant Tory majority – The Guardian

Now we are hearing 211 for Labour predicted seats from the MRP YouGov poll.

FX implications

GBP is unchanged at the time fo writing. Traders are waiting for the UK Times to publish the YouGov poll at 2200GMT which the official release should see some action in GBP crosses.