UK economy will return to pre-COVID-19 levels within two years – Reuters poll

The UK economy is likely to return to pre-coronavirus pandemic levels within two years, although it could just manage to escape a double-dip recession, the latest Reuters poll of 70 economists showed.

Key findings

“Gross domestic product was forecast to contract 3.0% this quarter, more than double the 1.4% fall predicted last month. Conversely, the median for Q4 was revised up to 0.4% growth from a 2.0% contraction previously.”

“For 2021 as a whole the growth forecast was revised down to 4.7% from 4.9% while the 2022 median was revised up to 5.5% from 5.3%.”

“When asked how long it would take for the economy to reach pre-COVID-19 levels 18 said within two years from now. One said within a year and nine said would take over two years. Last month 14 of 23 said it would take over two years.”

“Medians in the poll suggest there will be no unwinding of that ultra-loose monetary policy until 2024 at the earliest.”

“There had been talk the Bank would take borrowing costs negative - and markets had been pricing it in - but 30 of 34 economists who responded to an extra question said it was unlikely or very unlikely. Only four said it was likely.”