UK economy is not picking up after a sluggish H1 - Scotiabank

Analysts at Scotiabank explained that UK services and composite PMI data were a shade disappointing; services activity data slowed a little more than expected in the month while the composite indicator conformed to expectations.

Key Quotes:

"The data suggest the UK economy is not picking up after a sluggish H1.

Reports suggest that PM May will use a Sep 21 speech to try and advance the UK’s Brexit position; EU negotiators are unhappy that the prime minister is choosing to speak while negotiations are ongoing."