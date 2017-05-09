UK economy is not picking up after a sluggish H1 - Scotiabank

UK economy is not picking up after a sluggish H1 - ScotiabankBy Ross J Burland
Analysts at Scotiabank explained that UK services and composite PMI data were a shade disappointing; services activity data slowed a little more than expected in the month while the composite indicator conformed to expectations.
Key Quotes:
"The data suggest the UK economy is not picking up after a sluggish H1.
Reports suggest that PM May will use a Sep 21 speech to try and advance the UK’s Brexit position; EU negotiators are unhappy that the prime minister is choosing to speak while negotiations are ongoing."
