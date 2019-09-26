According to Tim Riddell, analyst at Westpac, UK’s politics are increasingly factious and fractious as Parliament returns after its proroguing (suspension).
Key Quotes
“Uncertainty is likely to increase, weighing on an already volatile GBP. Parliament may have passed into law the requirement of the PM to request an extension to the current 31st Oct Brexit deadline, but if no form of exit deal is found in the next few weeks, the risk that EU may not agree to such an extension is material. Therefore failure to find any form of agreement could still trigger the legal default of a no-deal Brexit.”
“In the hope of avoiding an unintended no-deal Brexit, opposition parties are unwilling to table an early vote of “no confidence” in the Johnson gov’t and so trigger an election.”
“Polls are unclear as to whether a majority gov’t may result from an election and so Brexit uncertainty could be extended rather than reduced. The Labour opposition’s insistence of being non-committal on Brexit may reduce its likelihood of success at the polls, but it unveiled a host of market unsettling measures at its conference.”
“Continued uncertainty, no-deal risk and concerns over Labour policies should cap GBP and could retest recent lows unless some form of agreement can be found.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh two-year lows amid OK US GDP
EUR/USD has bounced to around 1.0950 after hitting a new 2019 low earlier. The greenback is retreating amid trade and political uncertainty. US GDP was confirmed at 2% as expected.
GBP/USD is recovering amid UK political chaos, ahead of Carney
GBP/USD is trading above 1.2350, attempting a recovery. Furious scenes from parliament may continue today as House Leader Rees-Moog promises an exciting announcement. Brexit talks continue.
USD/JPY: holding above a critical support
Sentiment remains generally positive, but yen recovered some ground. US final version of Q2 GDP foreseen unchanged at 2.0%. USD/JPY needs to advance beyond 108.10 to resume its advance.
Gold continues to find some support near $1500 mark
Gold failed to capitalize on its early uptick and dropped to fresh session lows in the last hour, albeit once again managed to find decent support near the key $1500 psychological mark.
A note on American Presidential impeachment
President Trump has not been impeached. The House has not begun an impeachment inquiry though Speaker Pelosi has announced that is the intention of the Democratic caucus.