According to some UK political analysts, DUP repeated last night that 'gaps remain' explaining why no agreement was reached late last night, notes the research team at Danske Bank.
Key Quotes
“Without DUP's support to PM Johnson's Brexit deal, it seems very difficult for PM Johnson to get his deal over the finish line. However, as Sky News explains in this video on Twitter , it may be difficult even if DUP supports the deal (320 MPs are needed for a majority).”
“If so, the question is whether the 19 pro-Brexit Labour MPs who want Brexit to get done and the 20 Conservative rebels will vote for the deal or not. Some pro-Brexit Labour MPs are having a hard time supporting Johnson's proposal, which is a harder version of Brexit than Theresa May's deal was (which they rejected).”
“Some of the Conservative rebels have already hinted they will vote against the deal. Jennifer Rankin from The Guardian has a Twitter thread explaining what the Johnson-Varadkar-Barnier compromise looks like.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains capped below 1.11 growth and trade concerns
EUR/USD is drifting off the highs and trades below 1.11. Weak US data on Wednesday weighs on the dollar and souring US-Sino relations weigh on sentiment.
GBP/USD leaps toward 1.30 as Brexit deal announced
GBP/USD is soaring toward 1.30 as the EU and the UK announce a Brexit deal hours before leaders meet. The DUP is on board. Other currency pairs are also getting carried higher.
USD/JPY: stuck in a range above mid-108.00s pivotal point
The pair was seen consolidating the recent gains to over two-month tops. The near-term bias might have already shifted in favour of bullish traders.
Gold lacks any firm direction, stuck in a range around $1490 area
Gold lacked any firm directional bias and seesawed between tepid gains/minor losses, around the $1490 region through the early European session on Thursday.
US Retail Sales: Reports of their death have been greatly exaggerated
Retail sales unexpectedly fell in September for the first time in seven months and the GDP component control group was flat, eliciting concerns that the manufacturing contraction might be starting to damage the far larger consumer sector.