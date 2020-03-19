UK: Economic optimism at its lowest level since 2008 – Ipsos MORI

The economic optimism in the United Kingdom has fallen to its lowest level since the 2008's financial crisis, Ipsos MORI said on Thursday, as reported by Reuters.

"69% of members of the UK public polled say they think the economy will get worse in the next 12 months, up from 42% in February," the survey showed.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair largely ignored this headline and was last seen trading at 1.1615, where it was virtually unchanged on a daily basis.