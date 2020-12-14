UK: Economic hit from no-deal not to be as big as most fear – CE

Although a no-deal is clearly the biggest near-term downside risk to the UK economy, economists at Capital Economics doubt the economic consequences will be as big as most fear.
Key quotes
“A ‘no-deal’ would most probably involve all those agreements in the Withdrawal Agreement (the financial settlement, citizens’ rights, Northern Ireland), the substantial progress made on financial services equivalence and the rollover of the bulk of the UK’s third-party EU trade deals. A no-deal at this stage would be a less disruptive ‘cooperative’ no deal than a more disruptive ‘uncooperative’ no-deal. As a result, the economic consequences would probably be smaller than most people fear.”
“The imposition of tariffs and customs checks at the borders (the latter will happen if there’s a deal too) will surely cause some economic disruption as trade moves more slowly across borders. And we suspect that a fall in the pound from $1.32 (€1.09) now to around $1.15 (€0.96) would temporarily raise CPI inflation to around 3.5% next year, thereby reducing real household incomes.”
“The Bank of England would probably respond by loosening monetary policy further (perhaps by increasing the pace of its gilt purchase, increasing its purchases of corporate bonds and/or widening its lending schemes to banks and businesses) and the Chancellor may also loosen fiscal policy (perhaps by cutting VAT and/or providing financial support to those businesses whose exports to the EU would be subject to tariffs).”
“We suspect that in a ‘cooperative’ no-deal GDP growth would be around 1% lower in 2021 as a whole than it would be if there were a deal. Put into context, the COVID-19 crisis has meant that GDP this year will be about 11.5% lower than last year and at one point earlier this year it was 25% lower.”
“There’s simply no way of knowing if it’s going to be deal or no deal. But while a ‘cooperative’ no-deal Brexit would probably set back the UK’s economic recovery by six months or so, we suspect it won’t be the economic catastrophe that many fear.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD jumps beyond 1.34 amid Brexit optimism
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3450 amid chatter of an imminent trade deal between the EU and the UK. London’s lockdown and mixed UK employment figures cap.
EUR/USD bounces off the lows amid fresh vaccine optimism
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.2150 after dipping earlier. The FDA is nearing approval of the Moderna vaccine and the European regulator brought forward its process to approve the Pfizer jab to Monday. Brexit and US stimulus headlines are eyed.
XAU/USD jumps to multi-day tops, around $1855 region
Gold built on its intraday positive move and shot to near one-week tops, around the $1855 region during the early North American session.
Big events this week, what does it mean for FX?
The last full trading week for 2020 will be a busy one. There are four central bank meetings, December PMIs, employment and consumer spending reports from many countries on the calendar. With that in mind, the main focus will still be on the US dollar.
WTI battles $47 after IEA lowers 2020 global demand forecast by 50K bpd
In the latest monthly oil market report, the International Energy Agency (IEA) revised down its global demand forecast by 50,000 barrels per day (bpd). WTI failed to react to the downward revision to the demand outlook, keeping its range around the $47 mark, almost unchanged on the day.