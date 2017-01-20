UK: Dismal December retail sales - BBH

Research Team at BBH notes that the UK reported dismal December retail sales as the 1.9% headline decline on the month is the largest decline in four years.

Key Quotes

“The Bloomberg median forecast was for a 0.1% decline. Adding insult to injury, the November series was revised to -0.1% from 0.2%. The decline was broad based. There are a few post hoc explanations, like rising prices and that Black Friday discounts in November took sales from December, but nothing particularly convincing. As a whole, retail sales rose 1.2% in Q4, which regarding next week's first estimate of GDP is worth a one-tenth of one percentage point.”

“Sterling had seemed to be running out of steam near $1.2370, and the data saw it fall to almost $1.2280 before finding support. Sterling is poised to snap a two-week fall. Recall it had begun the week by gapping lower amid hard Brexit signals and briefly dipped below $1.20. Sell the rumor, buy the fact, coupled with the weaker US dollar tone in general, helped sterling recover. However, it was unable to rise through the $1.2430 area, where it had peaked ahead of the hard Brexit talk.”