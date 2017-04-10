UK: Discord also remains the order of the day - Rabobank

Analysts at Rabobank suggest that discord remains the order of the day as far as UK economy is concerned as the European Parliament condemned the disarray in the British negotiating team after they voted against starting talks on the future of EU-UK trade yesterday.

Key Quotes

“While Brussels was not expected to give the ‘all clear’ to start trade talks already, given the earlier statement by the EU’s Barnier that insufficient progress had been made in the fourth round of divorce negotiations, yesterday’s European Parliament meeting made once again clear that Europe is getting frustrated by the disorganised British team. One EP member asked “Who shall I call in London? Theresa May, Boris Johnson, or even David Davis?”

“As PM May is calling for unity within her government, the protracted and messy Brexit process continues to pose risks to the UK economy.”