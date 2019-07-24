UK: Deputy PM Lidington resigns as PM Johnson looks to form new government

Following Chancellor of the Exchequer Phillip Hammond and justice minister David Gauke's footsteps, Britain's de facto deputy prime minister David Lidington has announced his resignation, via Twitter, ahead of Boris Johnson being appointed prime minister.

"I wrote to Boris Johnson yesterday to congratulate him on his election, to wish him well & to say I've decided that after 20 years on the front bench it's the right moment to move on," Lidington said. "I shall leave the government when Theresa May offers her resignation to The Queen."