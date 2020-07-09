UK Department of Health: 14,892 people identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

The UK's Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) announced on Thursday that through the test and trace system they were able to identify 14,892 people who had close contacts with positive coronavirus cases.

"Of these people, 70.8% were reached and asked to self-isolate."

"4,347 people who tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19) had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in the fifth week."

