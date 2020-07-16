UK Department of Health: 13,807 people identified as close contacts of positive COVID-19 cases

The UK's Department of Health said on Thursday that through their test and trace system, they were able to identify 13,807 people who had close contacts to positive coronavirus cases.

According to the report, 71% of those contacts were reached and asked to self-isolate. Moreover, 3,579 people, who tested positive for CDOVID-19 had their case transferred to the contact tracing system in the sixth week.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a significant impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the FTSE 100 Index was down 0.6% on the day at 6,255.